TMC Life Sciences’ Thomson Hospital Iskandariah set to transform JS-SEZ healthcare landscape

PETALING JAYA: TMC Life Sciences Bhd’s Thomson Hospital Iskandariah, a multispecialty hospital, is poised to transform the healthcare landscape within the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and cement the JS-SEZ’s status as a growing medical hub in Southeast Asia.

Thomson Medical Group executive vice-chairman Kiat Lim said the development of Thomson Hospital Iskandariah is a pivotal moment for healthcare in Southeast Asia.

“With its world-class infrastructure and strategic location within the JS-SEZ, we are set further to bolster the ambitious development plans of the SEZ and strengthen its value proposition in competing for global investments,“ he said.

Thomson Hospital Iskandariah is strategically located on about 1.5 hectares of freehold waterfront land in Johor Bahru’s city centre. It is part of a larger 9.23-hectare plot controlled by Thomson Medical Group, securing the future expansion needs of the medical hub.

Thomson Medical Group CEO Dr Melvin Heng Jun Li said the company’s vision for Thomson Hospital Iskandariah is to create a holistic healthcare ecosystem that not only treats but also educates and nurtures.

“By integrating advanced technology and fostering collaborations with leading experts, we are setting new benchmarks in patient care,“ he said.

TMC Life Sciences recently appointed Datuk Dr Adzuan Abdul Rahman as Thomson Medical Group’s new group CEO and regional senior director.

The appointment is a timely addition to the deep bench strength of senior leadership at Thomson Medical Group,

led by Dr Melvin Heng to accelerate Thomson Hospital Iskandariah’s plans and capitalise on the positive developments of the JS-SEZ.

In order to enhance healthcare accessibility and establish Johor Bahru as a key healthcare hub, TMC Life Sciences is embracing a collaborative business model, working with subject matter experts to develop its Centre of Excellence tailored to the needs of the Malaysian population and the growing healthcare demands in the region.

Additionally, TMC Life Sciences plans to establish operations in Johor Bahru in collaboration with Thomson Medical Group and other government agencies, authorities, and international partners to explore opportunities for expanding operations there.

This initiative will expand cross-border healthcare services for Johor, Batam and Singapore, leveraging the seamless connectivity via jetty services from Johor to Batam.

The addition of Thomson Hospital Iskandariah represents the next stage of growth for TMC Life Sciences, building on the group’s extensive healthcare track record and geographical reach.

As the demand for high-quality healthcare services in Southeast Asia continues to rise, Thomson Hospital Iskandariah will further position TMC Life Sciences as a forward-thinking healthcare organisation that sets new benchmarks in medical excellence and patient outcomes.