Two men shot dead outside Cheras shopping mall

PETALING JAYA: Two men were gunned down outside a shopping mall in Cheras along Jalan Loke Yew in Cheras earlier today.

According to New Straits Times, the victims were walking towards their car which was parked in the compound of the shopping complex.

The two victims were attacked by a group of suspects outside the mall.

It is believed the suspects, who were wearing helmets, ran toward the victims and fired several shots at them.

The latest case involving gun-fire murders comes after another man was killed while two others were injured while eating at a restaurant in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, on Friday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in the incident at about 10.50 pm, the three local men aged between 30 and 50 were eating with several friends before being approached by two men on a motorcycle who fired several shots at them.