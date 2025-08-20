Topmix posts 82% jump in PAT in first half 2025

JOHOR BAHRU: Topmix Berhad, a decorative surface solutions provider in Malaysia, recorded a resilient 17.4% year-on-year revenue growth to RM25.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, from RM21.7 million a year ago.

This improvement was primarily driven by the 11.6% higher sales of its high pressure laminate (HPL) products to RM22.9 million, which accounted for 90% of the total revenue.

This increase was further contributed by the improved sales of its other decorative surface products, which nearly tripled, on the back of higher polyvinyl chloride (PVC) plywood sales volumes, along with an incremental contribution from the newly introduced melamine-faced chipboard (MFC) products, which was launched in March 2025.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter was RM4.0 million, marking a 52.9% increase from RM2.6 million. This growth aligns with the higher revenue coupled with lower cost of sales, due to favourable foreign currency fluctuations.

For the cumulative six-month period, PAT rose sharply by 82.3% to RM7.1 million from RM3.9 million in the preceding year’s corresponding period. This was on the back of a 15.8% rise in revenue to RM47.5 million where all product segments recorded improved revenue, including contributions from the MFC products. The strengthening of the Ringgit Malaysia since early 2025 also contributed to the commendable first-half results for 2025.

Reflecting on the financial performance, Topmix managing director Teo Quek Siang said, “We are delighted to deliver an earnings growth of almost 90% for the first half of the year. This stellar result is a testament to Topmix’s market leadership and competitive strengths, coupled with the newly introduced innovative MFC products, which no doubt made a promising debut as we steadily penetrate this segment. It is worth noting that we have been seeing gradual increase in our (pretax) profit margin from the low teens since early 2024, the end result of stronger sales, particularly for the HPL products, which are in high demand due to sustained renovation activities. This second quarter’s (pretax profit) margin of over 22% is in fact the highest since Topmix was listed. We are also excited with our up-and-coming new products “Topmix Component”, featuring handleless cabinetry components that will further broaden our product portfolio and market reach. We have received an overwhelming feedback on this product, which was recently showcased at last month’s ARCHIDEX exhibition. We believe that these innovations not only create exciting cross-selling opportunities across our existing offerings but also reinforce our commitment to being a one-stop surface solutions provider of modern, green-standard products. With these strategic additions, we are well-positioned to drive the next phase of sustainable growth.”

The Board of Directors has declared a first single-tier dividend of 0.4 sen per share on 393.9 million shares, amounting to approximately RM1.6 million, which shall be paid on Oct 3, 2025.