Water and energy supply key to attracting investors says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ability to provide sufficient water and energy supply is among the main attractions for investors in the semiconductor, data centre, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors in Malaysia, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this was further strengthened by the country’s capacity to provide professional manpower expertise, which was a key strategic requirement for investors.

“These two aspects (water and energy) are very strategic, and I wish to emphasise that we will not be able to maintain Malaysia’s credibility as a peaceful and competent nation if we cannot resolve matters related to water and energy.

“It is not only about providing (water and electricity facilities to investors), but also about how we manage the (prices) of water and energy at reasonable levels without burdening the people,” he said when officiating the Langat 2 Water Treatment Plant (LRA2) here today.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA).

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia continued to face wastage issues, particularly involving Non-Revenue Water (NRW) due to usage practices and weaknesses in the old piping system.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the minister responsible, had raised the matter numerous times during Cabinet meetings.

Following discussions, it would be made one of the priorities under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

The Prime Minister said in terms of water management, ensuring comfort and meeting the people’s needs remained the government’s main priority.

“How can a country with an abundance of water, with floods two or three times a year, still face water shortages?

That means something is wrong, not because of Allah’s will, but due to a lack of human ingenuity.

“Take Jordan, for example.

They may only have heavy rain two or three times a year, but they are able to store water for times of need.

That is why our technology must not only focus on advancement but also ensure water-saving measures are in place,” said Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister. - Bernama