Sarawak Customs seizes RM11.88 million in contraband cigarettes

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department Sarawak branch has seized undeclared cigarettes with a total value estimated at RM11,880,000. This figure includes both the goods’ value and the tax evaded. The raid occurred at a warehouse in Demak Industrial Park last month.

Director Norizan Yahya confirmed the operation’s details. A team from the Land Operations Unit and the headquarters’ intelligence branch conducted the raid on July 29 at about 4 pm. They also arrested a man in his 50s believed to be the warehouse manager.

“An inspection revealed various brands of cigarettes believed to have been brought in from Indonesia as prohibited goods stored in the premises,” he stated.

“The seizure was estimated at RM3.6 million while total duty and tax was RM8.28 million, making the total seizure worth RM11.88 million,” he said at a press conference.

He clarified the legal status of the goods. Cigarettes are categorised as prohibited goods under the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023. Their importation requires a specific permit.

He detailed the syndicate’s method of operation. Their modus operandi was to conceal contraband in premises storing licenced goods. The prohibited goods were then transported elsewhere for distribution.

The investigation is being conducted under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. This section pertains to concealing uncustomed goods. If convicted, offenders face a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both penalties. - Bernama