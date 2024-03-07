Troopers Innovation facilitates EPF contributions for 100 gig workers

PETALING JAYA: Troopers Innovation Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s premier flexible job-matching platform, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to transform the landscape of gig work in Malaysia.

The MoU is to encourage and facilitate EPF voluntary contributions by gig workers through i-Saraan, enhancing their financial security and overall welfare.

The MoU was signed by Troopers co-founder and CEO Joshua Tan and EPF COO Sazaliza Zainuddin, witnessed by EPF head of Product Mnagement Department Mohd Rodzi Abu Bakar at a ceremony in Kwasa Damansara.

Troopers pledged to facilitate EPF contributions for more than 100 gig workers by the end of this year. The commitment underscores Troopers' dedication to leading by example and demonstrates the tangible benefits of EPF contributions for gig workers.

Tan said, “This partnership with EPF is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to improve the welfare of gig workers across Malaysia. By harnessing technology, we simplify the contribution process, making it easier for gig workers to secure their financial future. We hope this initiative will inspire more gig workers to leverage these benefits. Moreover, we call upon the government to play a proactive role in supporting the welfare of gig workers, a workforce that represents approximately 1.12 million individuals in Malaysia. We aim to partner with more companies to source flexible workforces and gig workers, ensuring their welfare and future are protected and empowered. Our goal is to provide growth opportunities, security, and a sustainable career path, creating an inclusive environment where every gig worker is valued.”

The government is set to table the Gig Workers Commission Bill in Parliament this month. The commission will focus on social protection, resolving contract disputes, and enhancing career advancement opportunities for gig workers in the country. The establishment of the commission is expected to ensure that gig workers receive protections and benefits comparable to those of formal employees under Malaysian labour laws.