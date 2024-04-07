Tropicana mall, office tower get green building certification

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Corporation Bhd, was recently presented with the Green Building Index (GBI) Silver rating certificate for the planning and designing of Tropicana Gardens Mall & Office Tower.

Tropicana CEO Ong Chou Wen said that Tropicana Gardens is part of Tropicana Indah, a sustainable 405-acre township that began its journey in 1996.

After more than 28 years, he added Tropicana Indah has become one of the most sought-after addresses in Petaling Jaya, accomplishing their grand vision for a sustainable, liveable and prosperous township with seamless connectivity.

“Tropicana Gardens recently won the Fiabci Malaysia Property Award 2023 under the category of the best mixed-use development in Malaysia by the Fiabci Malaysia Chapter. This coupled with this recent green certification, it is very gratifying to know that after many years of planning and developing, we have received this recognition,” said Ong.

Green Building Index (GBI) is Malaysia’s first comprehensive rating system for assessing how environmentally friendly a building, community or factory is designed and operated.

Tropicana has achieved six GBI rated developments namely – Tropicana Gardens Arnica, Bayberry, Cyperus, Dianthus, Tropicana Gardens Mall & Office Tower.

Currently, Tropicana has built 17 green-rated developments to show our commitment in building sustainably and responsibly.