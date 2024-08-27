Tropicana sells land in Johor to Japan’s NTT Data Group for RM383 million

PETALING JAYA: Tropicana Firstwide Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tropicana Corporation Bhd, has inked a sale and purchase agreement with indirect subsidiaries of NTT Data Group for the sale of 68.457 acres of freehold land in Gelang Patah, Johor Bahru, for a cash consideration of RM383 million.

The purchasers are principally involved in the provision of infrastructure for hosting, data processing services and related activities as well as computer facilities management.

NTT Data Group is a Japanese multinational information technology service and consulting company, headquartered in Tokyo.

The Tropicana management said, “Johor has attracted more than 50 data centres within the last two years thanks to its strong push towards the digital economy, enabled by robust government policies, as well as good connectivity and infrastructure. Johor is experiencing an exciting time and the rapid growth in the digital industry suggests that it is well on its way to becoming a new data centre hub in South-East Asia. To this note, we are thrilled to enter into this sale and purchase agreement with NTT Data Group.”

The management also said they support Malaysia’s vision to become a global destination for data centre operators to the world’s largest technology companies. With Tropicana’s strong presence and sizeable landbank in Johor, they can play an effective role for data centre operators by offering strategic lands with good infrastructure facilities such as electricity, water and accessibility.

“We welcome data centre operators or MNCs to partner with us.” the management said, adding that these initiatives are also in line with the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline the country’s reservoir of digital talent, construct the best digital infrastructure and position itself as the preferred investment destination.

“We have over 728 acres of premium landbank in Johor and will continue to build sustainable townships as well as look for strategic partners to jointly develop the land. We are confident that we will continue to strengthen our market presence and contribute to our future earnings supported by our high unbilled sales of RM2.3 billion and strong take-up for ongoing projects.” the management added.