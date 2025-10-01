Powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines, causes damage

MANILA: A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu City in the Philippines late on Tuesday.

The earthquake caused power outages and damaged buildings across the region.

The United States Geological Survey recorded the quake’s depth at 10 kilometres.

Multiple aftershocks followed the initial tremor, with the strongest measuring magnitude 6.

Another monitoring agency confirmed there was no tsunami threat following the earthquake.

Cebu City, located in the central Visayas region, has a population of nearly one million.

Ian Po, police chief of Villaba in Leyte province, said the quake lasted for around 10 seconds.

He reported that the police station building was visibly shaking from the tremor.

Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, chief of Cebu City police, said some pole-mounted transformers exploded during the earthquake.

AFP reported that the earthquake damaged buildings and roads while knocking out power in parts of the region.

Rescuers are searching for possible casualties following the seismic event.

Reuters could not immediately verify the damage reports.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs had warned of aftershocks and damage from the offshore tremor.

The agency also warned of strong currents and rapid changes in seawater level.

It advised the public to be on alert for unusual waves in its advisory.

The Philippines lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, where volcanic activity and earthquakes are common. – Reuters