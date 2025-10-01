Pope Leo hopes Hamas will accept Trump’s Gaza peace plan

ROME: Pope Leo on Tuesday praised United States President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza and expressed hope that the Palestinian militant group Hamas would endorse it.

The pope noted there are very interesting elements in the plan during comments quoted by Italy’s ANSA news agency.

He specifically stated his hope that Hamas would accept the proposal within the established timeframe.

Hamas was not part of the negotiations that led to the proposal which calls on the group to disarm.

The group has previously rejected disarmament demands but says it will review the plan in good faith and provide a response.

Leo spoke to reporters as he was leaving his Castel Gandolfo summer residence which he has taken to visiting regularly.

He also commented on the international aid flotilla attempting to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The pope expressed concern about the flotilla risking attack by Israel in the coming hours.

Israel has vowed to take all necessary measures to defend the naval blockade it has imposed on Gaza while it conducts its war against Hamas.

Leo echoed widespread sentiments saying people are hoping there will not be violence and that people are respected.

He emphasised that respect for people is very important in the current situation. – Reuters