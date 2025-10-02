PUTRAJAYA: Turkiye aims to double its trade with Malaysia to US$10 billion after surpassing the US$5 billion mark in 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced today.

“From semiconductor technologies to automotive, from aircraft technologies to civil (aviation) simulators, we wish to enhance our joint efforts in every sector and move forward together in various fields with Malaysia,” he said after delivering a public lecture here today.

Earlier, the Turkish president was awarded an honorary doctorate in international relations by Universiti Malaya (UM) in recognition of his significant contributions to global diplomacy and international relations.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit, accompanied by First Lady Emine Erdogan. They were received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang.

The Turkish president underscored that the expansion in trade reflects Turkiye’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Malaysia, building on the comprehensive strategic partnership established in 2022.

Erdogan also highlighted that Turkiye’s relationship with Malaysia, elevated to the “strategic partnership” level in 2014, continues to flourish with concrete cooperation initiatives.

“As befitting the deep-rooted and close relations between our peoples, we started to strengthen our cooperation with concrete steps, and for us, Malaysia is one of the leading countries in this region with its population of nearly 35 million, dynamic economy, and qualified human resources,” he emphasised.

Commenting on existing cooperation, Erdogan noted that Turkish Aviation Industries has provided job opportunities for more than 100 young Malaysian engineers, while the construction of the second batch of littoral mission ships by Turkiye is underway.

“We have significant cooperation on the Anka-S unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs),” he said.

Erdogan also elaborated on Turkiye’s efforts to establish a Turkish Maarif Foundation school in Malaysia, stating that planning for it is ongoing as the republic aims to strengthen the bond between the two nations for future generations.

“We have made major investments in education during our term. We have developed significant opportunities, especially in the field of education in Turkiye. At this point, I would like to invite young students to benefit from these educational opportunities in our country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Erdogan praised Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year and its achievements in diplomacy, manufacturing, finance, and trade under Anwar’s leadership. “I sincerely hope this new term under Anwar’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening the cooperation between our country and ASEAN,” he said.