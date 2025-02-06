KUCHING: Sarawak continues to strengthen its appeal as an international investment destination, as two major companies from Japan plan to invest US$1.5 billion (US$1=RM4.25) in the high-tech and chemical industries in the region.

According to a report by TV Sarawak (TVS) today, Sarawak Deputy Premier and Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan is currently in Osaka, Japan to discuss details of the investments.

One of the projects involves the construction of a semiconductor-grade polycrystalline silicon production facility by Japan’s Tokuyama Corporation in collaboration with South Korea’s OCI Company Ltd., with the investment estimated at around US$435 million.

“This project has the potential to position Sarawak among the top five global locations in high-performance semiconductor production technology,” the report said, citing a statement from the Sarawak Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment.

Another planned investment involves a consortium of Japanese companies in the chemical sector, with the investment estimated to reach US$1 billion.

Feasibility studies and site evaluations have already begun, with the Sarawak government also committed to expediting the approval process to ensure that investment decisions can be finalised soon.

Both investments align with the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030, which emphasises economic prosperity, social inclusiveness, and environmental sustainability.

“The Sarawak government is always committed to supporting the implementation of high-impact investment projects like these. We offer a stable and competitive business environment, equipped with modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce,” said Awang Tengah.

He added that the Sarawak government will provide full support to ensure the smooth implementation and success of these investments.