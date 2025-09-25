U Mobile taps Huawei to accelerate 5G-A, AI adoption via Enterprise Innovation Platform

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile, Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) naming Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd as one of its strategic technology partners to establish its Enterprise Innovation Platform (EIP).

The EIP will serve as a 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation lab, bringing together end-to-end ecosystem partners and technology expertise to support enterprise use case innovation and adoption.

U Mobile will leverage Huawei Malaysia’s technical expertise and services for the EIP to enable the design and integration of a comprehensive network architecture for solutions development, pilot projects and proof of concept (PoC) activities, drawing from Huawei’s experience in its 5G-to-Business, 5G-to-Consumer and 5G-to-Home segments.

The parties will also explore smart monetisation initiatives leveraging AI and Machine Learning to improve customer

experience.

Together, both parties will foster a rich innovation ecosystem within the EIP by sharing industry knowledge, global references and validated business cases, as well as by supporting startups and early-stage ventures through funding, incubation resources, support and technical enablement.

Through the EIP, U Mobile and Huawei Malaysia will also host awareness and outreach programmes, including technology demonstrations, seminars, exhibitions, roadshows and digital campaigns, to showcase solutions and foster collaboration across industries.

U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen said the telco looks forward to a fruitful collaboration with Huawei Malaysia as one of its strategic technology partners to establish its EIP.

“This initiative will enable the development of localised 5G solutions, pilot projects, and proofs of concept, while supporting smart monetisation and ecosystem growth.

“As Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, we are committed to accelerating enterprise 5G adoption and digital

transformation, enabling businesses to benefit from the latest innovations in next-gen ULTRA5G connectivity and AI, supported by Huawei’s expertise.

“We look forward to forging more collaborations with a variety of partners to ensure the success of EIP,” he said.

The MoU signing took place at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit Kuala Lumpur (Asean Edition), and was signed by Woon and Huawei Malaysia carrier business deputy CEO Zac Chow.

The ceremony was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din, Ministry of Communications deputy secretary-general Mano Verabathran, U Mobile deputy CEO Kenneth Chang and Huawei Malaysia CEO Simon Sun.

Chow said, “Huawei is considered a leader in 5G-Advanced, with GlobalData naming us the sole ‘Leader’ in their 2025 ‘5G RAN: Competitive Landscape Assessment’ for the seventh consecutive time, recognising our strengths in 5G-Advanced and AI integration.

“We are also one of the leaders in research and development worldwide, and we look forward to leveraging these and our ecosystem of partners to support innovation in Malaysia.”