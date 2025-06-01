U Mobile to play major role in Felda’s digital transformation

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile has signed an agreement with the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) whereby the telco will play a critical role in supporting the government agency on its digital transformation drive.

In a statement yesterday, U Mobile said it will be implementing enterprise grade connectivity solutions as a start to all Felda offices and branches nationwide.

“Felda’s traditional communication platform that consists of physical landlines will be upgraded to a converged solution that will allow greater mobility, efficiency as well as the ability to provide better customer service,” it said.

The telecommunication and digital service provider said individuals working at Felda’s offices and branches nationwide will be able to access voice calls or data across three devices through one phone number.

U Mobile chief information officer Neil Tomkinson said the connectivity solution is just the beginning of a continuing partnership where 5G technology and solutions will be key to Felda’s journey.

“Apart from that, Felda is our first government-linked company for our enterprise business, and we are proud to have received such endorsement for our technical expertise and are looking forward to support even more initiatives that contribute to the nation’s growth in the coming months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Felda strategic communications director Syirfan Indra Mitra Surya Hussin said Felda is confident that U Mobile will play a crucial role as a strategic partner in meeting the needs of the community. – Bernama