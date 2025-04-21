U Mobile transfers merchant acquiring business GoBiz to NTT Data Cardpay

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian network provider U Mobile Sdn Bhd has entered into a strategic agreement to transfer its merchant acquiring business, GoBiz, to NTT Data Cardpay, a subsidiary of NTT Data Payment Services Sdn Bhd.

In a joint statement today, the companies said the move would enable U Mobile to focus its resources on accelerating 5G enterprise adoption.

Meanwhile, NTT Data Payment Services will ensure continuity for merchants and customers by maintaining existing service levels, support and user experience.

“As part of its enterprise drive, U Mobile will also explore potential collaborations with NTT Data Payment Services to enhance digital solutions for the small and medium enterprise (SME) market.

“By leveraging advancements in 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and payment technologies, both companies seek to support businesses in adapting to the evolving digital landscape,” it said.

U Mobile chief information officer Neil Tomkinson said the network provider remained committed to supporting Malaysia’s goal of becoming a digitally enabled, high-income nation, with enterprise 5G adoption as a key enabler.

“U Mobile looks forward to accelerating enterprise digitalisation through AI, autonomous technology, internet of things, and more. This agreement paves the way for us to fully leverage our strengths to realise these ambitions, especially for the SME sector,” he said.

NTT Data Payment Services group CEO Sean Hesh said the partnership marked a significant step in advancing digital transformation for enterprises, especially SMEs.

“By combining our expertise in payment solutions with U Mobile’s Next Gen 5G and 5G-A technology, we aim to enable businesses with seamless digital payment solutions that enhance efficiency and growth.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and supporting businesses in embracing the future of digital commerce,” he added. – Bernama