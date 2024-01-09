UMP Holdings Sdn Bhd rebrands as UMPSA Holdings Sdn Bhd effective today

KUALA LUMPUR: UMP Holdings Sdn Bhd has been rebranded as UMPSA Holdings Sdn Bhd with effect from today.

According to UMP Holdings Group CEO Syed Alwi Mohamed Sultan, this move is in line with the rebranding of Universiti Malaysia Pahang (UMP) as Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA) effective April 14, 2023.

UMP Holdings Sdn Bhd is fully owned by UMPSA.

The rebranding also involved the three subsidiaries of UMP Holdings Sdn Bhd - UMP Services Sdn Bhd as UMPSA Services Sdn Bhd, UMP Technology Sdn Bhd (UMPSA Technology Sdn Bhd) and UCT Solutions Sdn Bhd ( UMPSA Consultancy Sdn Bhd).

“The change of all the names of UMP Holdings Sdn Bhd’s subsidiaries to these new

names also took effect today,” he said.

Meanwhile, UMP Holdings Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Universiti Malaysia Pahang

Al-Sultan Abdullah will organise the 2nd Conference on “Rethinking the Future of

Sustainability” (ReTHINK 2024) on Sept 11 & 12, 2024 at the Royale Chulan

Kuala Lumpur Hotel with the theme “Emerging Trends in Smart Agriculture and

Plantations”.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri DiRaja Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir is expected to

deliver the keynote address on Sept 12, 2024.

Meanwhile, the conference will also be attended by Asean Business Advisory Council Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Nazir Tun Abdul Razak who is also the chairman of Pahang State Economic Advisory Council.

ReTHINK 2024 will feature leading industry and academic experts to discuss issues

related to food security, smart agriculture and technological innovation in the

agriculture and plantations industry to drive competitiveness and sustainability.

“Discussions and presentations will focus on the opportunities and challenges faced by the agriculture and plantations industry in achieving its economic growth as well as the balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability in the industry,” sad Syed Alwi.