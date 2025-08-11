Four killed, one injured in Gua Musang road accident

KOTA BAHRU: Four people, including two children, died while one was seriously injured after their car collided with a trailer lorry on Jalan Utama, Felda Chiku 1.

The Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received an emergency call at 9.07 am and dispatched a team from Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP).

Upon arrival at 9.34 am, they found a Honda car had crashed into the trailer, trapping five victims inside.

The lorry driver was unharmed, but the female car driver was in critical condition while four others, including two children, were confirmed dead at the scene.

The injured victim was rushed to the hospital, and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action.

The operation, led by Senior Fire Officer II Nik Mohd Fakri Md Nawi with a team of 10 personnel, used FRT machinery, Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS), and an FRV Triton before concluding fully.

Gua Musang District Police Chief Supt Sik Choon Foo confirmed the incident and stated all victims were taken to Gua Musang Hospital. - Bernama