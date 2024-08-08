UMPSA Services bags CIDB Award

KUALA LUMPUR: UMPSA Services Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UMPSA Holdings Sdn Bhd, has once again bagged the 4-star score for CIDB award.

UMPSA Services, which offers Integrated Facility Management (IFM) solutions that comply

with Shariah principles, received the award from the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Pahang, in Kuantan on Aug 6 2024.

UMPSA Services clinched the award as the company has successfully complied with the seven criteria set by the CIDB throughout its operations as a facilities management provider.

The seven criteria are business potential, financial ability, technical ability, project

management, revenue management, best practices, and management ability.

In 2022, UMPSA Services, which provides customised IFM solutions that are tailored to meet its clients’ specific needs, received the same award from CIDB.

“We are honoured to receive this 4-Star Score-CIDB award. It recognises our exceptional

contributions and outstanding performance within the construction and development sector. The award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams at UMPSA Holdings

and UMPSA Services. We continually strive to deliver top-notch service and quality control

measures,” said UMPSA Holdings Group CEO, Syed Alwi Mohamed Sultan.

Meanwhile, UMPSA Services general manager, Mohd Ikram Ramli said that the 4-star rating the company received from CIDB signifies a high level of proficiency and adherence to industry standards.

“CIDB provides an effective platform to promote UMPSA Services and the award, indirectly

gives UMPSA Services the best opportunity to effectively demonstrate the value of our

services throughout the country,” he added.

The management of UMPSA Holdings Group expressed its gratitude to CIDB and its

stakeholders for the recognition and the commitment to upholding the highest standards in

all their projects.