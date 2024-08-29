UNDP: Signs of hope for more sustainable future in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: From climate change to growing inequality, there are promising signs that offer hope for a more sustainable future in Malaysia, said United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei resident representative Manon Bernier.

Based on a recent analysis by UNDP, Bernier identified three key indicators of hope that could guide Malaysian businesses and policymakers towards sustainability.

“When I look at the data, I seek signals of hope – evidence that a better future is achievable and that we can still meet the sustainable development goals (SDGs) and uphold our commitments,” she said at the third edition of the Malaysian Sustainability Leadership Summit (MSLS).

Bernier said the first sign is the growing recognition of the interdependence between humans and nature, leading to the development of longer-term, transformative policies.

“There is a noticeable movement towards recognising the rights of nature in both constitutions and corporate governance. Incorporating this perspective into policy can help preserve Malaysia’s rich biodiversity for future generations.”

She said the second signal is the potential of responsible technology to address development gaps. “Artificial intelligence (AI) holds promise to bridge development gaps in areas such as culture, healthcare, pollution, and education. If governed properly, AI can be a powerful tool to accelerate the achievement of the SDGs.”

Bernier said the third signal is the resilience and connectivity of communities, even in the face of challenges like disinformation.

“In Malaysia, youths are increasingly using social media, digital platforms, and even gaming to express themselves and drive social change. This kind of engagement is crucial for fostering a vibrant and inclusive society.”

Intergenerational values are emerging worldwide, Bernier said, with people placing greater value on clean air and water – resources that were once taken for granted but are now recognised as finite.

She highlighted the resilience of communities globally amid challenges of disinformation and erosion of trust in institutions. “Communities are finding new ways to build resilience and strengthen social cohesion.”

Bernier said these signals of hope indicate tha while there are challenges, there are also solutions and a way forward.

“To achieve the SDGs, Malaysia must embrace these signals and bring innovation, multistakeholder partnerships, and a commitment to equity and sustainability to build a better, more inclusive world for all.”

Bernier said harnessing these messages of hope can help businesses and policymakers in Malaysia take actions that are more likely to lead to a sustainable and equitable future, even amidst global challenges.

UNDP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, has identified 15 SDG-enabling investment opportunities in Malaysia through the SDG Investor Map, which will help scale these solutions.

The third edition of the MSLS unites leaders from government, business, academia, and civil society to discuss and advance sustainability initiatives in Malaysia.

Focusing on the theme “Collaborative Transformation for Sustainable Development”, the summit underscored the importance of partnerships between the public, private, and civil society sectors in achieving the SDGs.