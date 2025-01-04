Unity Group spearheads major carbon reduction effort

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Kong-listed Unity Group Holdings International Ltd is spearheading a major carbon reduction effort in Malaysia, targeting a 25-million-tonne cut in CO2 emissions, through its sustainability projects.

This initiative not only strengthens global carbon credit adoption but also accelerates the shift toward a low-carbon economy.

With the growing urgency to combat climate change, Unity Group cements its role in advancing global sustainability solutions.

Unity Group chairman and CEO Mansfield Wong said the company believes in the strength of collective action and its philosophy “We Know, We Act” drives it to create solutions that set new standards for the industry.

“We must act now and act together. Our mission is to transition from global warming to global cooling through innovation, collaboration, and meaningful climate action.”

Unveiled at the International Carbon Credit Day Conference, Unity Group’s Green Pioneer Programme focuses on reducing environmental impact with ultra-high energy-efficient ESG lighting that features ultra-efficient ESG lighting that uses 75% less energy than standard LEDs, lasts up to 40 years, and has a defect rate of just 0.01%, revolutionising energy efficiency.

Additionally, the Green One Day Programme with the slogan, “Healthy Life, Healthy Earth”, encourages daily meal replacement of Shine+ pesticide-free vegetables, reducing carbon footprints by up to 50%, whereas the ESG Digital Indoor Farming delivers 250 times the yield of traditional farming, minimising resource use.

It also launched The Carbon Credit Management initiative helps businesses offset emissions and fund global sustainability projects.

During the conference, the company partnered with Professor Datuk Dr Eric H’ng, a leading expert in carbon credit standards and management. He was appointed as Unity’s lead researcher to oversee the setup and standardisation of its Carbon Credit Management framework.

He is also a national representative & convener for ISO Standards and adviser to the Ministry of Green Technology on carbon trading.

“Unity is the first lighting company globally to adopt Carbon Credit Management, with its ESG lighting allowing up to a three-usage cycle claim in carbon credit over 21 years. With Malaysia ranking among the top in Asia for carbon credit pricing, ranging from RM50 to RM80 per tonne, it’s expected to double by 2030. Companies need to take immediate action to offset emissions, and Unity is at the forefront of this effort,” H’ng said.

Over three years, the company has worked with the Selangor government on ESG initiatives, to transform 6,000 strata buildings with its

ultra-efficient ESG lighting, for a greener Selangor.

Unity is planning a secondary listing on Bursa Malaysia to boost liquidity, valuation, and its investor base, supporting its expanding energy management and solar services in Malaysia.