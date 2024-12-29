UVCell Solar and Iozela Data Center collaborate to develop major projects in Penang and Pahang

PETALING JAYA: UVCell Solar and Iozela Data Center have entered into a strategic collaboration to develop two major projects, with Penang serving as the location for a highly advanced data centre complex, and Pahang becoming the site for a comprehensive renewable energy hub.

Together, these projects will contribute to Malaysia’s environmental sustainability goals while boosting the local economy and fostering international collaboration.

The Penang data centre will be developed with a strong focus on sustainability, integrating full facilities, including a management office, staff accommodation, and a green plantation farm designed to enhance the overall environmental, socialm and governance (ESG) impact of the project. The site will integrate nature and technology, creating an eco-conscious ecosystem.

The data centre also aims to advance Malaysia’s digital infrastructure while minimising its carbon footprint, serve as a model for ESG-compliant technology, and support the nation’s low-carbon ambitions.

In Pahang, UVCell Solar will develop a renewable energy hub featuring solar and biomass farms capable of generating 300-500MW of clean power to supply the Penang data centre and surrounding infrastructure, cutting reliance on traditional energy and reducing carbon emissions.

UVCell Solar will also establish a management office in Pahang to oversee the development and operations of renewable energy facilities.

The combination of solar and biomass technologies will help Malaysia further diversify its energy sources and enhance its energy security while contributing to the country’s zero-carbon emissions goals.

The collaboration will involve top-tier vendors from around the world, including Japan, China, the United States and Singapore, to ensure the highest standards of innovation and expertise. These international partners will bring their advanced technological expertise in renewable energy, data infrastructure, and sustainability.

While international collaboration is key, the majority of the workforce for both projects will be locally sourced from Malaysia, with a focus on training and employing skilled professionals from the surrounding communities in Penang and Pahang. This approach will not only create significant job opportunities but also help build long-term capacity in Malaysia’s renewable energy and digital sectors.

The projects in Penang and Pahang will contribute significantly to these efforts, showcasing how green technologies and digital infrastructure can coexist to create a more sustainable future.

Additionally, the partnership will help bring foreign investors to Malaysia, strengthening the country’s position as a hub for green technology innovation in Southeast Asia.

Both companies are committed to ensuring the success of this project, which will not only provide environmental benefits but also drive economic growth, create jobs, and enhance Malaysia’s reputation as a global investment destination for

green technologies.