Varia clinches RM334.7m Johor River flood mitigation job

PETALING JAYA: Construction and property development group Varia Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Pembinaan Teguh Maju Sdn Bhd (PTM), has secured a contract for Johor River Flood Mitigation Project Phase 1, Package 1, expanding its infrastructure project portfolio.

The contract was awarded by Ikatan Harmoni Sdn Bhd for the development of a reservoir and associated flood mitigation works in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

The contract value amounts to RM334.7 million and PTM has been appointed as a sub-contractor for the project. The scope of the contract includes the construction of a reservoir and related works. The completion date is July 22, 2029, covering 60 months.

The continuous stream of contract wins recently aligns with the group’s strategic focus on securing high-value infrastructure contracts, further solidifying Varia’s role as a major player in Malaysia’s construction industry.

Varia managing director Datuk Benson Lau said, “We are pleased to add another significant project to our portfolio, which demonstrates Varia’s growing expertise and capability in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects. This contract not only reflects the trust placed in us by our partners but also reinforces our commitment to contributing to Malaysia’s infrastructure development. With the inclusion of this new project, our order book now stands at RM2.57 billion, we are confident that our strategy of focusing on high-impact projects will continue to yield positive financial results for the group.”

Varia has secured a series of significant projects in recent months. On July 23, PTM was awarded a RM555 million contract by Best Metro Builder Sdn Bhd for the design and construction of a comprehensive sewerage treatment plant in Penang, a project that aligns with Malaysia’s sustainability objectives and is scheduled for completion in March 2029.

Shortly after, on Aug 14, PTM secured a RM61.5 million contract from Kemuncak Pesaka Sdn Bhd to develop educational facilities at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris. In addition, the group recently clinched a RM410.3 million contract for the Sungai Muar Flood Migitation Project in Johor, further cementing its position as a key player in infrastructure development.