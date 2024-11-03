AdtoPilot, China groups collaborate in cross-border advertising, marketing

PETALING JAYA: AdtoPilot, an artificial intelligence (AI) and advertising agency, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Guangdong Advertising Association (GDAA), Shanghai Advertising Association (SHAA) and Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Brands Alliance (GBABA) to enhance cooperation between Chinese and Malaysian brands in the realm of advertising and marketing.

The MoU was signed by AdtoPilot founder Ken Chin, GDAA chairman Chen Dianlong, SHAA chairman Du Guigen and GBABA chairman Gareth Chiu.

The occasion marks a milestone to bolster advertising, production services, and AI-based marketing automation between Southeast Asia and GBABA. By leveraging the strengths and resources of each party, the alliance seeks to bring the most efficient, fastest and most innovative way for Chinese brands to promote their products and services in Southeast Asia, while also helping Malaysian brands in expanding their presence in the Greater Bay Area.

Chin said, “We are proud to democratise the use of artificial intelligence to generate returns on marketing expenditure. Our mission is to bring this innovative marketing approach to brands worldwide. With AI, we can quickly understand how consumers from different cultures behave and adapt, allowing for efficient planning of a product’s go-to-market strategy. We are ready to help businesses on both sides of the border thrive like never before.”

With this partnership in place, AdtoPilot, GDAA, SHAA, and GBABA will strive to cultivate cross-border collaborations, expand market reach and create mutual growth opportunities for businesses in both regions. The parties will explore ways to work together on joint initiatives, knowledge exchange programmes, and resource-sharing to empower brands and optimise their advertising strategies across borders.

Chen remarked that this strategic arrangement is an important step towards greater cooperation and synergy. In fact, he added, it will open doors to valuable opportunities for Chinese and Malaysian brands to exchange ideas and communicate effectively, thereby enabling them to mutually benefit, foster creativity, and achieve win-win outcomes.

Du said: “At the heart of advertising is the essence of a brand. Through our collaboration, we empower Chinese brands to reach out and connect with overseas markets, in harmony with the Belt and Road Initiative. Together, we make a real difference in shaping the vibrant advertising scene here in Shanghai.”

He invited advertising professionals from Guangdong Province and Malaysia to visit Shanghai as it provides an an opportunity for them to explore, exchange ideas, and build cooperation and dialogue together.

Meanwhile, Chiu said, “As advocates for brand excellence and market expansion, our ambition is to open doors to new business opportunities across the region. Partnering with AdtoPilot, GDAA and SHAA complements our ongoing effort to drive cross-border advertising initiatives that propel businesses to succeed in various areas.”