Floods: Number of evacuees rise in Pahang, drop in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in relief centres in Pahang rose slightly while those in Johor, Sarawak and Perak did not shift significantly.

In PAHANG, the number of evacuees in Rompin district housed at Balai Raya Kampung Jawa rose to 168 people from 40 families as of 8 pm compared to 152 people from 36 families this afternoon while in JOHOR, the number of evacuees dropped to 2,584 people in 31 centres in four districts from 3,118 people this afternoon.

State disaster management committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that Kota Tinggi still had the highest number of evacuees with 1,354 people, followed by Pontian (643), Kluang (534) and Johor Bahru, with 53 people.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees in two relief centres in Kanowit district remained the same at 40 people tonight while in PERAK, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 31 people from nine families in Manjung district a of 8 pm tonight.