Daring man feared drowned in Kanowit river crossing

SIBU: A 25-year-old man has gone missing and is feared drowned after venturing to swim across a river near Rumah Manggin, Nanga Buan, Ngemah, Kanowit today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre (PGO) in a statement here today, said the incident was reported to have occurred at around 1.50pm.

Mohamad Hamizan Reduan, who was swimming on his way home, went missing after being swept away by the strong current in the river.

A team of 11 firefighters from the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to the location using an utility vehicle and two rescue boats but as of 6 pm, the victim has not been located.

Meanwhile, two temporary evacuation centres were opened in Kanowit today following flooding and occupied by a total of 40 evacuees.