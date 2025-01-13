ABU DHABI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that his meetings with major companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his three-day working visit to the country will strengthen bilateral relations and boost the trade and investment cooperation that has been established.

Anwar began his second day of the visit by meeting with senior management from the country’s sovereign wealth funds, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Mubadala, and Masdar.

“We discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring collaborations in renewable energy, food and energy security, artificial intelligence (AI), as well as addressing mutual regional and global issues,” he said in a social media post today.

Anwar stated that during his meeting with ADIA, led by managing director Sheikh Hamed Zayed Al Nahyan, both sides were in agreement to continue enhancing investment cooperation and the achievements made during his previous visit.

“During the meeting with Mubadala managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, new and existing investment matters were also discussed,” he said.

Anwar added that issues related to investments in renewable energy projects were discussed during the meeting with Masdar’s CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

“We hope the positive investment momentum from these meetings will continue to grow, supported by the confidence and commitment of the industry players and major UAE companies,” he said.

Anwar arrived here on Sunday.