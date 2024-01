Beijing’s GDP reaches US$618b in 2023

BEIJING: Beijing’s regional gross domestic product (GDP) reached almost 4.4 trillion yuan (US$618.26 billion) in 2023, up 5.2 per cent year-on-year, the city’s mayor, Yin Yong, said Sunday when delivering a government work report at the annual session of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress, reported Xinhua.

Beijing’s general public budget revenue surpassed 600 billion yuan in 2023, an increase of 8.2 per cent year-on-year. The city’s surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 4.4 per cent last year.

Beijing’s consumer price index remained largely stable in 2023. The income growth of Beijing residents kept pace with economic expansion last year, while various indicators, such as per capita regional GDP and overall labour productivity remained the highest among provincial-level regions nationwide. - Bernama