Syria must release findings of inquiry into Alawite killings: Amnesty

BEIRUT: Syria must publish the full results of an investigation into the March killings of Alawite civilians and ensure those responsible are held accountable, Amnesty International said Wednesday ahead of the expected release of the government’s findings.

The massacres in the religious minority’s coastal heartland killed more than 1,700 people, most of them Alawites, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

It was the deadliest incident since the fall in December of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, whose family belongs to the sect.

In March, Syria’s new Islamist authorities established a fact-finding committee into the sectarian killings, vowing to deliver results in a month before postponing them for another three months on April 10.

“President (Ahmed) al-Sharaa must commit to publishing the full findings of the fact-finding committee’s investigation into the mass killings targeting Alawite civilians in coastal areas and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice,“ said Kristine Beckerle, Amnesty’s deputy regional director for the Middle East and North Africa.

The three days of violence began on March 6 with clashes between the new security forces and gunmen loyal to Assad.

In response to the clashes, pro-government forces launched sweeping operations in the area against what they said were Assad loyalists.

Much of the killings that followed were carried out by the security forces and affiliated groups, according to survivor testimonies, rights groups and videos published by the fighters.

Residents have accused security forces of other violations including the kidnapping of Alawite women and field executions in various areas.

Sharaa accused groups loyal to Assad of instigating the killings, but vowed to prosecute those behind the “bloodshed of civilians”.

Beckerle added that “survivors and the families of victims have the right to know what happened, who was responsible, and what concrete steps the authorities will take to deliver justice”.

“Only independent and impartial investigations can lead to credible and fair trials. The President must also ensure that effective reparations are provided to survivors and affected families.”

Syria’s new government faces severe security challenges as it tries to rebuild the country after 14 years of civil war.

The killings of Alawites were followed by deadly clashes with Druze fighters in April, further exacerbating the fears of minorities under the new Islamist authorities.

In June, a suicide attack in a Damascus church killed 25 people.

The Syrian government attributed the attack to the Islamic State group. – AFP