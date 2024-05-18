Berjaya Asset officially launches Times Square 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Times Square Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Berjaya Assets Bhd, has launched Times Square 2 Kuala Lumpur with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of RM625 million.

The development is situated at Jalan Imbi, adjacent to Berjaya Times Square and Bukit Bintang City Centre.

During a press conference after the launch today, Berjaya Land Bhd Group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the project is set to be completed by the end of 2027.

“Our new property promises value for investment in a prime location with modern amenities and attractive pricing. I am confident that we will sell out by the end of this year,” he said in a separate statement.

Times Square 2 features a total of 629 serviced residences in a 41-storey tower, ranging from 488-square-foot 1-bedroom units to spacious 1,356-square-foot 3-bedroom units.

Berjaya Times Square Sdn Bhd Executive Director Tan Tee Ming said it was designed to cater to city dwellers, both local and foreign, who are looking for capital gains.

“We placed an emphasis on providing a practical and functional layout, such as having a hackable wall for the small unit sizes as an option to combine both units, a dual key design to offer flexibility in renting out the suite to assist with mortgage, and ensuite bathrooms that provide convenience and prevent the bathroom rush in the morning,” he added.

Embracing a pet-friendly culture, Times Square 2 welcomes residents to share their living spaces with their furry friends.

Additionally, the infinity pool located on level 41 offers views of the Kuala Lumpur city skyline, including Merdeka 118 Tower, KL Tower, and the Petronas Twin Towers.

Times Square 2 also features 15 retail units, focusing on enhancing the commercial landscape with dining establishments. Notable among these are a drive-through located on the ground floor and a sky restaurant on level 41.

“We aim to lease these retail lots to F&B and service operators that will complement the development. Ultimately, our main aim is to provide convenience to our residents and shoppers,” Tan said.

Another highlight of Times Square 2 is its connectivity. Residents will enjoy access to public transportation with connections to the KL Monorail, LRT, and MRT lines.

In addition, Times Square 2 offers access to major highways, including MEX, SMART, and SPE.

“With convenience in mind, there will be two overhead bridges that will connect Berjaya Times Square and BBCC, providing accessibility to the Imbi Monorail Station and Hang Tuah LRT Station,“ Syed Ali said.

Furthermore, Times Square 2 is within walking distance of Bukit Bintang and the Pudu Street Market.

The group said Times Square 2 combines luxury, convenience, and accessibility in one development.