Search ongoing for missing driver after car plunges into Pagoh river

MUAR: Rescue teams are still searching for a man in his 40s after his car plunged into Sungai Kampung Tui near the Kampung Kecil bridge along Jalan Bukit Kepong in Pagoh.

The incident was reported to the Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station at 3.22 pm today.

Senior Fire Officer I Nor Alfatah Omar, the operations commander, stated that seven firefighters from Pagoh and Muar stations were deployed with a Light Fire Rescue Tender and a Toyota Hilux 4WD.

Upon arrival at 3.51 pm, they found a Perodua Axia submerged in the river, which was about two metres deep.

Initial police reports suggest the accident may have happened a day earlier.

Authorities believe the missing adult male was the driver.

The search and rescue operation remains active as teams work to locate him. – Bernama