Berjaya Land secures US$50m construction loan from EXIM Bank for Four Seasons Okinawa, Japan

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Construction Berhad, the construction arm of Berjaya Land Berhad, signed a US$50 million construction loan from Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (EXIM Bank) for the prestigious Four Seasons Resort & Private Residences Okinawa, Japan (Four Seasons Okinawa).

Leading this endeavour is Seikou Okinawa Construction KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berjaya Construction Berhad, acting as the primary contractor in collaboration with esteemed Japanese subcontractors.

Berjaya Land Berhad Group CEO Syed Ali Shahul Hameed, signed on behalf of Berjaya Construction Berhad, while EXIM Bank president and CEO Arshad Mohamed Ismail, represented the financial institution. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Tan Sri Vincent Tan Chee Yioun, Founder & Advisor of Berjaya Corporation Berhad and members of the EXIM Bank management.

Arshad expressed, “EXIM Bank Malaysia is immensely proud to contribute to this prestigious project with Berjaya Land. Our collaboration signifies not only a shared vision of excellence but also our commitment to fostering relationships that extend beyond business. Our partnership with Berjaya Land is a testament to our dedication to facilitating overseas projects and investments, especially in non-traditional markets. The Four Seasons

Okinawa project aligns perfectly with our mission to support initiatives that showcase Malaysia’s capabilities on the global stage.”

Tan stated, “We are delighted to collaborate with EXIM Bank for the construction financing of Four Seasons Okinawa. This partnership underscores not only the strength of our alliance but also our dedication to sourcing materials primarily from Malaysia, thereby supporting local SMEs. The development’s construction and interior design materials will showcase the high quality and craftsmanship that Malaysia has to offer.”

“This venture is more than just building a luxury destination; it’s about contributing to the growth of our nation’s businesses. We are committed to showcasing Malaysia’s expertise in the global market and creating a world-class destination that reflects the best of Malaysia,“ emphasised Tan.

Spanning 32 acres of pristine beachfront paradise, the Four Seasons Okinawa promises unparalleled luxury, featuring 279 exquisite accommodations comprising 127 opulent resort rooms, 124 high-end condominiums, and 28 exclusive private villas. Civil works have been

completed, and the main construction is expected to be completed in 40 months. A three month hotel pre-opening phase will follow completion, with the grand opening targeted for the second quarter of 2027. The Four Seasons Okinawa projects a Gross Development Value of

US$ 1.12 billion.