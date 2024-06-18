BFI signs LOI with Paris Baguette Singapore to operate Paris Baguette in Brunei Darussalam

BFI to enter a JV with Brunei partner to open Paris Baguette in Brunei, targeted for Q4 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Food International Sdn. Bhd. (BFI), a subsidiary

of Malaysia’s Berjaya Food Berhad (BFood), has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Paris Baguette Singapore to bring the popular South Korean bakery café, Paris Baguette, to Brunei. The first store is expected to open by the fourth quarter of 2024.

Under the terms of the LOI, BFI and its local Brunei partner will work with Paris Baguette to establish a strong brand presence in Brunei, with an initial target of opening five stores within the next 10 years.

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Paris Baguette to operate Paris Baguette in Brunei. Building on our successful expansions in Malaysia and the Philippines, we are confident about replicating this success in Brunei,” said Berjaya Food Berhad group CEO Datuk Sydney Quays.

Sydney highlighted that BFI has deep expertise in the international F&B industry and sees

significant potential in the Brunei market for Paris Baguette, with strong support from their local partner. The announcement of their local partner will be made in due course.

“To be given the rights to operate Paris Baguette in Brunei is a major milestone in our APAC region expansion. BFood looks forward to bringing world-class culinary experiences to many more countries across the globe, with the goal of becoming an internationally recognised and diverse F&B Group,” he said.

Paris Baguette’s entry into Brunei offers a unique investment opportunity, joining a globally recognised brand with a successful track record. This venture leverages BFood’s extensive experience and its partner’s local market insights, tapping into the growing demand for premium bakery products in Brunei.

Paris Baguette has revolutionised the Korean bakery market by introducing and popularising Frenchinspired bakery culture in South Korea. With over 3,400 stores in South Korea, it is the leading bakery chain in the country and has expanded globally with nearly 4,000 stores including in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, France, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. The brand frequently appears in K-Dramas and is endorsed by many Korean celebrities.

Paris Baguette offers a wide range of pastries, breads, and cakes, all baked fresh daily, providing a unique dining experience for thousands of customers worldwide. The brand’s success is driven by its focus on innovation, fresh products, and its blend of French inspiration with global influences. The company is also committed to localisation initiatives, ensuring that its products meet local tastes and preferences.