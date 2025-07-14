Macron warns freedom in Europe faces greatest threat since 1945

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning, stating that freedom in Europe faces its most severe threat since the end of World War II.

Speaking to the armed forces ahead of Bastille Day, Macron emphasised the urgency of decisive action to safeguard peace and sovereignty.

Macron described the current era as a pivotal moment, condemning imperialist policies and the dangerous belief that might makes right.

He stressed that Europe’s future stability depends on the choices made today. France, he said, must remain free and in control of its destiny.

The president called for a unified national defence strategy, urging all government departments to mobilise.

If we want to be feared, we must be powerful, Macron asserted, warning that complacency could lead to being overtaken by adversaries.

His speech is seen as a push for stronger defence commitments, reflecting growing concerns over geopolitical instability.

Macron’s remarks highlight the delicate balance between maintaining peace and preparing for potential conflicts. - AFP