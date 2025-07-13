From 10 to 100 Sticks: Malaysians share their wildest satay sessions

ONLY in Malaysia can a simple food question turn into a full-blown satay flex-fest.

It all started innocently enough.

A Reddit user asked: “How many satay sticks can you eat on average?”

The original poster — clearly a seasoned satay warrior — casually mentioned they were on their 35th stick.

“It’s almost that time of the month and my belly is basically nonexistent,” they wrote.

“I’m on my 35th cucuk and I’m kinda impressed with myself. Usually, 12 is my limit.”

And just like that, the comments section exploded into a glorious celebration of Malaysian makan pride.

@karlkry captured the national spirit perfectly: “If I’m paying? 10 sticks at most. If someone else is footing the bill? A whole different story.”

@-ENIX chimed in with veteran stats — still good for 30 sticks now, but in their prime?

“A cool 50,” it said.

@iturtle8 shared a legendary throwback to a 100-stick challenge with friends.

“One of them vomited immediately after. Thank God there was a Petronas nearby.”

Then came a traumatic childhood memory from @Coca_Koala_6717, who once downed 60 to 70 sticks in Penang.

“I thought I had to finish everything on the table. Only at the end did my relatives casually say, ‘You only pay for what you eat.’”

Not everyone went full beast mode, though.

@ThinChildhood8807 kept it humble: “Seven if I’m hungry, 10 max. I usually save the rest for breakfast.”

@Brynhild agreed: “Ten is the sweet spot — anything more feels excessive.”

And @sirloindenial offered a beautifully unhinged Malaysian response: “How many on the table? Yes.”

Finally, the most culturally accurate answer came from @Acceptable-Snow-5700: “If someone belanja me, I’ll eat 50. If not... I’ll pretend to be modest.”

In the end, what began as a casual food question turned into a nostalgic, chaotic, and very Malaysian tribute — to satay stamina, makan memories, and the eternal truth that generosity multiplies appetite.

So... how many cucuk can you handle?

If your answer starts with “If someone else is paying...”, congratulations. You’re one of us.