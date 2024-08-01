Capital A move to diversify revenue streams a positive disruption: Expert

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd’s initiative to diversify its revenue streams into non-aviation digital businesses is a positive disruption, said an expert.

Business turnaround specialist and Vad Capital Sdn Bhd managing director Vivek Sasheendran said the company is able to capitalise on its database strength and quick-to-market approach to generate revenue.

“I think this is disruptive. This is good. This is very definitely good because he (Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes) already has an anchor. He has a very strong database. AirAsia has built a very strong database over the last couple of years. So whenever they roll out something, it’s fast. Their marketing strategy is effective, and capitalising on their existing database is a notable strength. And they have quite a big presence around the region,” he told SunBiz.

Fernandes has said that he expects the non-aviation businesses to become the company’s biggest source of revenue within the next few years.

While Capital A’s biggest source of revenue is AirAsia, the group has a growing segment of non-aviation digital businesses for logistics, online travel agency, ride-hailing, and financial technology across the region.

Analysts have shared a positive outlook for the group, anticipating a substantial increase in the group’s business volume with high growth rates in the coming years.

Over the past year, there has been consistent upward revision of sales forecasts for the company.

In the last four months alone, analysts notably increased estimated sales.

Furthermore, over the last twelve months, there has been a gradual upward revision in analysts’ Earnings per share forecasts for the upcoming fiscal year.

Overall, analysts covering the stock have shown an improved opinion over the past four months.