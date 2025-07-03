MEX II highway probe: 61 witnesses called in RM32m graft case

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from 61 witnesses as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the Maju Expressway (MEX II) extension project.

Chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the progress, noting that all witnesses were interviewed recently.

Azam stated that the value of confiscated assets linked to a Tan Sri suspect remains unchanged from earlier reports. He has directed investigators to wrap up the case within two months. “I believe the investigation papers will be completed sooner and submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,“ he said during a press conference after the Kelantan MACC director handover ceremony.

On May 29, MACC seized luxury vehicles, jewelry, designer bags, and cash totaling RM32 million from the Tan Sri’s residences in Kuala Lumpur. The probe focuses on false claims and misuse of loan bonds for the Klang Valley highway project.

The 18km MEX II, initiated in 2016 with a 2019 completion target, aims to link Putrajaya and KLIA. Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi recently acknowledged delays attributed to financial issues, with the government engaging stakeholders to resolve them. - Bernama