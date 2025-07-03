RELA a symbol of people’s resilience - Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: The People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) is not just about volunteerism but stands as a symbol of the Malaysian people’s resilience in times of crisis, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a Facebook post, Saifuddin Nasution said the corps’ vital role is evident through its readiness to respond under various circumstances – whether during peacetime, disasters, border control needs or major gatherings.

“I have personally witnessed how RELA operates – not merely ‘on the ground’, but truly becoming a part of the people’s pulse.

“May RELA continue to move forward with strength, better organisation, improved training, and sustained respect as a volunteer force that is a national pride,” he said in his post in conjunction with RELA’s 53rd anniversary.

Saifuddin Nasution added that in the 53 years since its formation, RELA has not only remained relevant but has increasingly gained the nation’s confidence as a steadfast, resilient and loyal front-line force.