Collaboration with other countries vital to achieve semiconductor ambitions: Liew

KUALA LUMPUR: Collaboration with allies and “friendly countries” is vital for Malaysia to position itself as a key player in the global semiconductor industry, said Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Liew Chin Tong.

He said Malaysia aims to navigate geopolitical challenges and become a hub for the semiconductor industry and foster growth amidst the divided global environment.

“We will have to work with allies, we will have to work with friendly countries, we will have to work with everyone in order to create that conducive environment for a secure and resilient semiconductor supply chain,” he said at the closing of Semicon Southeast Asia 2024 today.

Additionally, he said, to make Malaysia a global semiconductor hub, the country will need to address collective action problems.

“Collective action problems meaning 5G, common wastewater treatment, waste consistency, quality of water and electricity provision, public transport for workers, and affordable housing for Malaysian workers and engineers,” he added.

Liew emphasised the importance of collective effort in order to establish an ecosystem for the industry’s growth and development.

“These are the issues that we will have to work with the industry and we will have to also work with the state governments, work with all stakeholders in order to create a strong ecosystem,” he explained.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday unveiled the National Semiconductor Strategy in a bid to propel the country into a global powerhouse in the semiconductor industry.

The three-phase plan is backed by RM25 billion in fiscal support and targeted incentives over the next decade.

Malaysia plans to train 60,000 high-skilled local semiconductor engineers for this purpose. The country is targeting at least RM500 billion in new investments for its semiconductor industry.

“With Prime Minister Anwar here announcing the very ambitious National Semiconductor Strategy, we can look forward to major shifts and upgrades in the months and years to come,” Liew said.