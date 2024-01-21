Exports of kimchi hit record high in 2023 amid global K-content popularity

SEOUL: South Korea’s exports of kimchi set a new record in 2023 amid the rising popularity of Korean entertainment content around the globe, data showed Sunday.

Outbound shipments of kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish typically made from fermented cabbage, shot up 7.1 percent to 44,041 tonnes, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.

The latest figure hovers above the previous record set in 2021, when the export volume reached 42,544 tonnes.

In terms of value, exports came to US$155.6 million in 2023, up 10.5 percent on-year.

“Kimchi exports experienced a significant surge last year, primarily attributed to the increased popularity of K-content,“ Yonhap news agency reported an agricultural ministry official said.

Japan was the top destination for kimchi exports last year, accounting for 20,173 tonnes, followed by the United States with 10,660 tonnes and the Netherlands with 1,756 tonnes, the data showed.

South Korea’s imports of kimchi, meanwhile, came to US$163.5 million in 2023, down 3.4 percent on-year to report a trade deficit of $7.95 million.

The country imports kimchi, mostly from China, due to high production costs in the domestic market, it reported. - Bernama