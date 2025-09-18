A pricey mix-up at an aquarium shop has left its owner on the hunt for a customer who unknowingly scored a rare fish at a massive discount.

According to Sin Chew, the incident took place around 2pm on Sept 14, when a customer at a local aquarium store selected a striking, high-value redline pufferfish worth RM1,600.

But when it came time to pay, things went terribly wrong — the customer only transferred RM1.60 for the fish.

“The customer paid using eWallet, but the speaker was out of battery, and the cashier didn’t double-check the amount. In the end, the customer walked away with the fish, and we only received RM1.60,” said the owner.

He explained that the wireless payment speaker had malfunctioned, which led to the mistake. While the cashier may have overlooked the transaction, the owner also suggested the customer might not have noticed the error either.

The shop owner stressed that his aim was not to shame the customer but simply to inform them of what happened.

“If the customer sees this post, please reach out to us as soon as possible to pay the balance. Otherwise, that fish will go down as the most expensive gift we’ve ever given,” he said.