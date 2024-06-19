Gentari partners Zurich Malaysia to drive green mobility, RE adoption

PETALING JAYA: Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari) through its subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with insurance and takaful operator, Zurich Malaysia to explore solutions aimed at promoting a sustainable lifestyle, including installing green mobility infrastructure at Zurich Malaysia's premises nationwide and offering value-added services at selected public locations to ease the switch to electric vehicles (EV) among its customers.

“We are honoured to partner with Zurich Malaysia to drive the transition to a more sustainable lifestyle through the adoption of green mobility supported by renewable energy solutions. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to empowering more people to achieve their sustainability milestones. By joining forces, we can combine the best of both worlds – the innovative power of Gentari and Zurich Malaysia’s dedication to the wellbeing of customers,” Gentari Green Mobility chief customer officer Aliah Nasreen Abdullah said.

The collaboration involves both companies exploring the installation of EV charging stations and providing value-added services to customers, such as EV charging credits, mobile charging services, and access to comfort lounges to enhance their EV journey.

Zurich Malaysia Counry CEO Junior Cho said, “At Zurich Malaysia, we care for what matters, and that includes building a sustainable future. We are proud to be the first insurance and takaful operator to collaborate with Gentari on this groundbreaking branding initiative.”

“By expanding EV charging infrastructure, we are not only supporting the transition to a sustainable future but also creating a more convenient experience for EV drivers. We are confident that this partnership will play a significant role in accelerating EV adoption and creating a greener and brighter future, together,“ he added.