A woman was caught on camera brazenly smashing the windscreen of a parked Tesla with a rock before casually walking away, leaving netizens stunned.

The incident, which occurred at 3.14pm on Sunday, March 2—the first day of Ramadan—was recorded by the car’s ‘Sentry Mode,’ a security feature that captures potential threats.

The footage was later shared in the DashCam Malaysia Facebook group.

In the video, the woman, dressed in green and wearing a face mask, is seen carrying a stack of files in one hand while clutching a large rock in the other.

Without hesitation, she hurled the rock at the windscreen, shattering it instantly.

She then strolled away as if nothing had happened.

The car owner only discovered the damage upon returning and uploaded the footage online, expressing disbelief at the act.

The video’s original poster captioned it: “First day of puasa, but already committing a misdeed. Haiya.”

It is unclear if a police report has been lodged or if any action has been taken against the woman.

Netizens were quick to react, indirectly casting doubt on the driver by questioning what might have triggered the woman’s actions.

One user called Sahriman Tpeng questioned: “What happened here that made the woman lose control? She wouldn’t have thrown the rock for no reason—something must have happened before that.”

“There were many unreasonable comments.

“Regardless of what happened between the driver and the woman, it doesn’t justify vandalizing someone’s car.

“Whether there was a reason behind it or not, vandalism is still wrong. People will only understand if it happens to them,” Smiley Tiger commented.