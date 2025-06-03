Safety guidelines for individuals affected by floods

I DEEPLY empathise with the many individuals who have been displaced by the recent floods, particularly in Kelantan, Terengganu and other affected areas.

During this challenging time, it is essential to remain vigilant and prioritise electrical and gas safety as floods bring various risks resulting from fallen electrical poles, damaged power lines and compromised electrical and gas systems.

To prevent fires, explosions or electrocution, here are key safety guidelines once floodwaters recede:

1. Inspect for damage:

Documents: Take photos or videos of any damage for insurance purposes.

Stay informed: Follow local utility and emergency service updates for guidance.

Generator safety: If using a generator, ensure it is operated outdoors in a well-ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

2. Turn off power:

Do not move fallen wires: Avoid touching fallen electrical poles or wires. Instead, immediately switch off the electrical distribution board.

Flooded outlets/appliances: If floodwaters have reached electrical outlets or appliances, turn off the power at the main breaker only if it is safe to do so. Ensure you are standing on a dry, insulated surface.

3. Inspect electrical system:

Hire a professional: Have an electrician check your home’s electrical system, including outlets, wiring and circuit breakers, before using them.

4. Avoid waterlogged equipment:

Do not use submerged appliances: Do not operate any appliances, outlets or switches that have been submerged until they have been properly inspected and deemed safe.

5. Use ground-fault circuit interrupters (GFCI):

Reduce risk of electric shock: When reconnecting appliances post-flood, use GFCI

outlets to minimise the risk of electric shock.

6. Report utility hazards:

Stay away from downed power lines: If you encounter fallen power lines or utility poles, stay clear and report them to the relevant authorities immediately.

7. Do not use gas appliances:

Avoid turning on gas appliances: Do not use gas appliances until they have been inspected by a qualified technician.

8. Shut off gas supply:

Suspected leak: If you suspect a gas leak or if gas appliances were submerged, turn off the main gas valve and leave it off until it has been inspected.

9. Ventilate area:

0 Smell of gas: If you smell gas, open windows and doors to ventilate the area.

10. Call for professional help:

Contact a technician: Reach out to your gas vendor or a licensed technician for inspection and service. Do not attempt repairs yourself.

Check for gas odours: Be aware of the smell of gas (a rotten egg odour) and look for

visible damage to gas lines, appliances or connections.

Bulbir Singh

Consumer advocate

Seremban