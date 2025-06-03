US Department of Veterans Affairs to cut more than 70,000 jobs

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration aims to cut more than 70,000 jobs from Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which oversees veterans' health care and other benefits, Secretary Doug Collins said Wednesday.

The move to downsize the VA brings Trump's unprecedented cost-cutting efforts, led by billionaire adviser Elon Musk, into another sensitive area, with Democrats quick to voice their displeasure with the plan.

“For many years, veterans have been asking for a more efficient, accountable and transparent VA. This administration is finally going to give the veterans what they want,“ Collins said in a video posted on X.

“Our goal is to reduce VA employment levels (to) 2019 end-strength numbers -- roughly 398,000 employees -- from our current level of approximately 470,000 employees,“ he said, giving a lower current number of staff than a department statement from last month, which put the total at more than 479,000.

“We’re going to accomplish this without making cuts to health care or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries,“ Collins added.

AFP had earlier obtained a VA memo saying the department would work in concert with Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to “identify and eliminate waste, reduce management and bureaucracy, reduce footprint, and increase workforce efficiency,“ with an initial aim of returning to 2019 staffing levels.

Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees union, slammed the plan, saying: “These soon-to-be fired workers are patriotic Americans who chose to work at the VA because they genuinely care for the welfare of veterans and their families.”

'Create chaos'

“The VA has been severely understaffed for many years, resulting in longer wait times for veterans in need. The DOGE plunder of career VA employees, adding to the illegal mass firings of thousands of probationary employees, can only make matter worse,“ Kelley said.

Some Democratic lawmakers also took aim at the planned cuts, including Representative Mark Takano of California, who said in a statement: “This deliberate dismantling of VA’s workforce... isn’t just dangerous -- it’s an outright betrayal of veterans.”

“These cuts won’t just impact those seeking health care. They will create chaos across every aspect of VA.”

Senator Patty Murray of Washington said it is “infuriating that two billionaires think they can fire tens of thousands of people responsible for administering the services and care that over nine million veterans across the country count on,“ referring to Trump and Musk.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has launched a vast offensive aimed at slashing public spending and reducing the federal bureaucracy, one of the goals he promised on the campaign trail.

To that end, he tapped Musk, a top campaign donor turned close adviser, to lead DOGE, which has cut thousands of government jobs and upended agencies -- prompting numerous lawsuits.

Among his first targets were members of the federal bureaucracy overseeing policies that promote diversity.

His administration has also sought to dismantle the US Agency for International Development (USAID), ending many humanitarian and other support projects around the globe.

And a source with knowledge of the situation told AFP on Tuesday that the Internal Revenue Service -- responsible for collecting US federal taxes -- is considering letting go up to half of its approximately 90,000 employees.