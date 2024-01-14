Jaya Grocer bullish on 2024 prospects, opens 49th outlet

PETALING JAYA: Jaya Grocer, a mass premium supermarket brand, heralded the start of 2024 with the opening of its 49th store at Plaza Shah Alam – its third in Selangor’s capital after Plaza Jelutong and Ardence Labs.

CEO Adelene Foo said, “We opened the first store back in 2007 in Selangor and it’s particularly meaningful that, after almost 17 years, we’re opening our 49th store in the Selangor state capital.”

She said the first outlet at Plaza Jelutong in Shah Alam was opened on Sept 29, 2012 and the second outlet at Ardence Labs.

“With three outlets in Shah Alam, our customers will find shopping with us much more convenient than ever,” she said at the opening of the store on Saturday.

With this auspicious start to the new year, she said, Jaya Grocer’s network expansion plans are on track and it looks forward to a better year in 2024.

“We expect this year to be better in tandem with the higher economic growth forecast by most research houses,” she said, adding that Rating Agency of Malaysia has projected Malaysia’s 2024 gross domestic product to grow by 4.5% to 5.5%, up from the estimated growth rate of 4% in 2023.

“With our three outlets in this city strategically positioned, our customers in Shah Alam can enjoy even greater accessibility to our premium range of products, reinforcing our commitment to serving the community more efficiently,“ she added.

To reward customers in Shah Alam, Jaya Grocer is offering promotion deals from Jan 13 to 21 that includes special discounts on a variety of essential items such as vegetables, poultry, and meat, as well as enticing offers on imported snacks and cat food.