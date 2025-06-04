KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow is reported to be congested on several major highways leading to the Klang Valley, as of 9pm tonight, as city folks return home after celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri at their respective home towns.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic along the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) was congested at the Bentong to Lentang Toll Plaza, but traffic flow resumed smoothly up to the Gombak rest area.

For the North-South Expressway (PLUS) E1, there was congestion with traffic moving slowly from Sungai Petani to Sungai Petani Selatan, Sungai Dua to Perai and Tanjung Malim to Rawang.

Along the PLUS E2 Highway, there was congestion reported at several locations including Pedas Linggi to Seremban and Bandar Ainsdale to Nilai Utara.

The spokesperson also informed that the traffic flow on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 and 2 in both directions was moving smoothly.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang district police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the traffic flow involving the Federal Road in the Gua Musang district was smooth as of 10pm tonight.

Pasir Puteh district police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the traffic flow on the entry and exit roads at the Pasir Puteh-Terengganu border, including at the Tok Bali-Kuala Besut entrance, was also reported to be moving smoothly.