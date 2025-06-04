HANOI: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Malaysian side’s request on Sunday (April 6), discussing bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

During the call, Anwar informed Chinh that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, will host the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday (April 10), aiming to assess the current situation and explore measures to strengthen intra-bloc connectivity and cooperation in the wake of the United States’ (US) newly announced tariff policy.

Chinh highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in discussions with the US, including the recent phone conversation between Party General Secretary To Lam and US President Donald Trump on April 4. Their discussion focused on resolving obstacles and promoting economic and trade cooperation towards fair and sustainable trade that balances the interests of all parties.

Vietnam is considering the possibility of reducing import tariffs to zero per cent for goods from the North American country, while requesting similar treatment for Vietnamese exports to the US market.

The leaders also discussed the potential signing of a bilateral agreement to formalise these commitments, Chinh said, adding that Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc will travel to the US to engage in specific discussions on this matter.

The Vietnamese Government leader welcomed Malaysia’s initiative to organise the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and confirmed the participation of the Minister of Industry and Trade.

Anwar said that Malaysia and many regional countries welcome and highly valued the Vietnamese Party chief’s conversation with President Trump, expressing support for Vietnam’s approach to the tariff issue.

Anwar also briefed Chinh on Malaysia’s efforts, as ASEAN Chair, to address the Myanmar issue, including the visit of Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan to Myanmar on Saturday (April 5). He emphasised his country’s commitment to promoting dialogue and ensuring unity in resolving the issue.

Chinh commended Malaysia’s efforts in addressing the Myanmar issue, particularly its effective support, strong sense of responsibility, and active role in coordinating ASEAN’s joint actions to help Myanmar recover from the recent earthquake.

He also shared information about Vietnam’s swift assistance to Myanmar following the earthquake, including the deployment of over 100 rescue personnel, the delivery of medical equipment and supplies, and the provision of US$300,000 in aid.

He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to actively support Malaysia and other ASEAN members, and stands ready to serve as an intermediary in joint efforts to promote dialogue and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

The two leaders also agreed to continue discussions, enhance trust, and coordinate measures to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership for the peace, stability, and prosperity of both countries, the region, and the world.