KWAP unveils RM6b investment drive ‘Dana Pemacu’, targeting key sectors

KUALA LUMPUR: The Retirement Fund Inc’s (KWAP) launched a new private capital investment today named ‘Dana Pemacu,‘ with an allocation of RM6 billion.

The fund targets investments in key economic sectors, including food security, education, the silver economy, healthcare, energy transition, the digital economy, financial inclusion, and other critical impact-related themes within the MADANI economy framework.

KWAP, in a statement, detailed that Dana Pemacu would be implemented through Separately Managed Account (SMA) funds, in collaboration with local talents and top international investment managers across three asset classes -- private equity, infrastructure, and real estate.

The RM6 billion commitment will be invested via conventional and shariah-compliant SMAs, with 50% dedicated to shariah-focused investments, aiming to leverage Islamic equity capital for greater impact in shariah-compliant investment and enhancing the overall private markets while offering unique opportunities for ethical and socially responsible investing.

During the Global Forum on Islamic Economics and Finance earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim disclosed KWAP’s plan to allocate RM3 billion to shariah-compliant investments, constituting half of the total Dana Pemacu capital commitment.

Meanwhile, KWAP’s chief executive officer, Datuk Nik Amlizan Mohamed, highlighted the significance of Dana Pemacu for the nation’s growth and progress.

She said the plan involves deploying this investment through partnership models between local talents and international fund managers, catalysing the private market investment ecosystem in Malaysia.

“Furthermore, this initiative will bring global best practices and expertise to the local market, driving knowledge transfer and industry networking, thereby enhancing local talent.

“Through this newly launched capital investment, we aspire to support more local companies in scaling domestically and internationally through both conventional and shariah-compliant channels, ultimately strengthening financial markets and enhancing local talent development in Malaysia,” she added.

With Dana Pemacu as its investment strategy, KWAP remains committed to achieving optimal returns for the Fund to aid the Federal Government in financing its pension liabilities.

