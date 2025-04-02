Kedah announces Feb 11 as occasional holiday for Thaipusam

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has announced Feb 11 (Tuesday) as an occasional holiday in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

Kedah deputy state secretary (Management) Datuk Dr Nadzman Mustaffa, in his official letter to state and Federal heads of departments, said today that the occasional holiday is in line with the provisions under Section 9(1) of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369).

On Jan 22, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the holiday was approved to enable devotees to celebrate Thaipusam.

It is understood that the approval was made following discussions in the State Executive Council Meeting.