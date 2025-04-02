PETALING JAYA: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor has denied allegations regarding her marital status that was posted on a fake Facebook account impersonating her.

Rosmah took to Facebook on Feb 3 to clarify that the Facebook account was fake.

She also shared a screenshot of the fake account in her post.

“Please note that the Facebook account “Rosmah Binti Mansor” is not my genuine account.

“I am still the wife of Datuk Seri Najib Razak. Do not spread slander.”

In her post, she also emphasised that she only has one Facebook account and one Tiktok account and shared the respective links to the profiles.